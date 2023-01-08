Bray Wyatt's honest opinion on late WWE legend 

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt had big praise for the late, great Curt Hennig in his latest tweet.

"Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig is regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. His untimely passing in 2003 left the wrestling world in mourning. The Hall of Famer inspired some of the biggest superstars in WWE today, including Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds recently stumbled upon a clip featuring a match between Bret Hart and Curt Hennig. He couldn't help but respond to the clip with major praise for Hennig.

Check out the clip and Wyatt's response below:

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Bret Hart vs Mr. Perfect



WWF Prime Time Wrestling

November 6, 1989 Bret Hart vs Mr. Perfect WWF Prime Time Wrestling November 6, 1989 https://t.co/ipsmKP51ox

"Curt Hennig is in a league all by himself. No matter how many times I see this match it never fails to mesmerize."

WYATT 6 @Windham6

No matter how many times I see this match it never fails to mesmerize. @GrappleKlips Curt Hennig is in a league all by himself.No matter how many times I see this match it never fails to mesmerize. @GrappleKlips Curt Hennig is in a league all by himself. No matter how many times I see this match it never fails to mesmerize.

Fans were in complete agreement with Bray Wyatt in the replies to his tweet

Bray Wyatt's tweet received a massive response, as usual, with most fans sharing his sentiments about Curt Hennig. Check out some of the responses below:

Ryan Sloan @TheSloanAsylum @Windham6 @GrappleKlips One of the first heels I genuinely enjoyed watching as a kid. Even before I understood technique and story telling, I knew he was top of the game. @Windham6 @GrappleKlips One of the first heels I genuinely enjoyed watching as a kid. Even before I understood technique and story telling, I knew he was top of the game.

Nico @Nangonish @Windham6 @GrappleKlips I believe Bret said he was the best he worked with. High praise @Windham6 @GrappleKlips I believe Bret said he was the best he worked with. High praise

. @perplexthegawd @Windham6 @GrappleKlips man he was a bumping machine ..he made everybody look good @Windham6 @GrappleKlips man he was a bumping machine ..he made everybody look good

Interestingly, Wyatt and Hennig's son Curtis Axel made their main roster debuts together in 2010. The duo helped Wade Barrett defeat John Cena at the Hell in a Cell match.

Axel didn't do much of note during his WWE run. Wyatt's Husky Harris persona was scrapped, and he was sent back to the developmental brand to refine his skills. In 2013, the Bray Wyatt character made his debut on the main roster, and the rest is history.

Mr. Perfect was one of the most hated heels on WWE TV in the late 80s and early 90s. He won the Intercontinental title on two occasions and wrestled instant classics against the likes of Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and many other top names.

He later did well for himself in WCW as well. Hennig was given a posthumous WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2007, about four years after his tragic passing.

