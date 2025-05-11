BREAKING: Jey Uso's world title defense against 30-year-old star confirmed for Saturday Night's Main Event

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 11, 2025 01:00 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter &amp; WWE.com)
Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter & wwe.com

Main Event Jey Uso's second defense of the World Heavyweight Title will happen at Saturday Night's Main Event. He will face a 30-year-old superstar.

The World Heavyweight Champion couldn't make the Backlash 2025 card, but WWE seemingly wanted him to headline Saturday Night's Main Event. It should be noted that it wasn't announced as the headliner yet, as John Cena was also on the poster of SNME this month.

Either way, Saturday Night's Main Event will feature Jey Uso defending the World Heavyweight Championship against the 30-year-old Logan Paul, whom he has been feuding with recently.

Although Logan Paul didn't appear on the RAW before Backlash 2025, he posed as a fan in a hoodie and ended up knocking Jey out cold. It was a bit surprising, especially considering it happened after Jey's first world title defense.

On RAW, he defended the world title against Seth Rollins in what many considered an instant classic. This match, as a result of Bron Breakker's interference, directly set up the appearances of Sami Zayn and CM Punk.

Jey Uso will have two people by his side, or he may simply be targeted by Rollins, who will be looking to make his way back to the top of the mountain with a title that he arguably made prestigious in the modern era.

