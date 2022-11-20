Bret Hart allegedly offered to lose the WWE Title to former Intercontinental Champion before Montreal Screwjob

Hall of Famer Bret Hart allegedly offered to drop the WWE Championship to Ken Shamrock before the Montreal Screwjob incident.

In November 1997, Bret Hart went head-to-head against Shawn Michaels in a WWF/E Championship match at Survivor Series. The bout ended in HBK capturing the title after what became known as the Montreal Screwjob incident.

Speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Ken Shamrock disclosed that The Hitman wanted to drop the WWF/E Championship to him before the Montreal Screwjob incident.

"Bret told me before the Screwjob happened. He came to me and said that he wanted to do a program and he wanted to drop the strap to me. I didn't understand what was happening, all the stuff behind the scenes and he didn't say anything either, it was just like this is what he was gonna pitch to Vince, this is what we were gonna do. And so I was pretty excited about the opportunity, of course, you know, we all know what happened." (2:22 - 2:46)

Bret Hart punched former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon following the Montreal Screwjob incident

Following the Montreal Screwjob incident, Bret Hart and Vince McMahon had a confrontation backstage. It ended with The Hitman punching the former WWE Chairman in the face.

In a recent interview with The Ringer, the two-time Hall of Famer recalled getting physical with McMahon, stating that it was "probably the greatest thing" he ever did.

"I said, 'I'm not in a friendly mood and this is not going to go well and you need to go right now.' And he stayed. And I always think whatever happened that day defined me as a person. And it was probably the greatest thing I ever did, in the sense that I stood up for myself like no other wrestler ever stood up for themselves," he said. (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Bret Hart waves to the fans as he's escorted out following the Montreal Screwjob. A powerful moment captured. Bret Hart waves to the fans as he's escorted out following the Montreal Screwjob. A powerful moment captured. https://t.co/SYhupbRTS6

