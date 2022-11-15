"It hasn't been a secret" - Former WWE Superstar on Vince McMahon's 'hush money' allegations

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock recently addressed Vince McMahon's tenure as the company's chairman and the 'hush money' allegations against him.

Earlier this year, a story broke about former WWE CEO Vince McMahon allegedly paying 'hush money' to former female employees. While the company's board of directors launched an investigation, the 77-year-old stepped away from his corporate position before announcing his retirement in July.

During a recent interview with VLAD TV, Shamrock addressed the controversy surrounding Vince McMahon and disclosed that he was not shocked by the allegations.

"Anytime that you have that much power, I think you're going to see things like that happen and people take advantage of their power. It hasn't been a secret. I mean there's always been allegations and I don't think anybody really truly believes they weren't true. I think they just believe that they, like we know now, they were just paid off or, you know, hush money. So, this is no shock. I mean like we live in this world and it happens all the time," Shamrock said. (0:55 - 1:23)

Will Ken Shamrock return to WWE under Triple H's regime?

Ken Shamrock joined the Stamford-based company in 1997. The 58-year-old spent about two years there, during which he held the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship. He also won the 1998 King of the Ring tournament before leaving the promotion in 1999 to continue his MMA career.

In a recent interview with The Ten Count, Shamrock addressed the possibility of returning to WWE under Triple H's regime.

"You know, not that I would say no, obviously I'd have to look and make sure it's the right thing, it would have to make sense right. So yeah, of course if that was to come around and if it made sense, then yeah." (16:56 - 17:13)

