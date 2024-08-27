Bret Hart controversy created "the greatest bad guy in history," legend says (Exclusive)

Bret Hart was at the center of the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Legendary wrestling reporter Bill Apter recently recalled how the controversy led to the creation of Vince McMahon's villainous Mr. McMahon persona.

Before the event, Hart agreed to retain the WWE Championship via disqualification against his real-life rival Shawn Michaels. The Hitman was set to join WCW shortly after the show, prompting fears he could appear on his new company's programming with WWE's world title.

At the last minute, McMahon decided to book Michaels as the winner of the match via submission without informing Hart. In the months that followed, the former WWE Chairman became the company's biggest heel and began feuding with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Apter appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine alongside host Mac Davis and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. The journalist mentioned Hart spitting at McMahon and questioned whether the five-time WWE Champion knew about the Montreal Screwjob all along. He also recalled how McMahon's bad-guy gimmick was born:

"I wasn't there," Apter said. "I covered it from pay-per-view, et cetera. It looked [initially] like it was not a work with the spitting and everything, but that moment and that night brought one of the greatest heels in history to life. When Bret spit at Vince McMahon and Vince McMahon turned to Mr. McMahon, that was the greatest bad guy in history." [9:35 – 10:05]

How Vince McMahon reacted to Bret Hart's WWE exit

After 13 years in WWE, Bret Hart joined WCW in late 1997 on a three-year contract worth $2.5 million per year. While Hart adjusted to life in WCW, McMahon absolved himself of any blame after Survivor Series by claiming "Bret scre*ed Bret."

Mac Davis agreed with Bill Apter that McMahon took full advantage of the Montreal Screwjob by transforming himself into an iconic character:

"I agree. One of the most pivotal moments in WWE history, for sure, because it's when we have Vince McMahon, as you say, become the major heel and probably the biggest heel of my lifetime in professional wrestling." [10:06 – 10:19]

In the same episode, Apter gave his take on Hart surprisingly badmouthing a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in a recent interview.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

