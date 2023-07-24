Bret Hart should get out of retirement after 12 years to face current WWE employee, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently stated that he would be up to see a match between Bret Hart and Road Dogg take place.

Last year, Dogg got the fans talking when he claimed to be a better sports entertainer than Hart, though he acknowledged the latter was better in the ring. A few weeks back, Road Dogg's former tag team partner, Billy Gunn, also made it known that he feels the 54-year-old was better than Bret Hart.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long to share his take on the neverending debate. The WWE legend refused to take any sides, saying both The Hitman and Road Dogg were "tough." He also mentioned that he would love to see a match between the two materialize.

"I can't pick any one of them; I think both of these guys are tough in the ring. That would be something I would like to see too, if that ever had to happen, maybe not now, but just think about that. Road Dogg and Bret Hart. That's what I wanna see. But, like I said, I can't comment on that, both of those guys are good, man," said Teddy Long. [3:00 - 3:23]

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Teddy Long wants Bret Hart vs. Goldberg

On an earlier episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long spoke about Bret Hart potentially squaring off against Goldberg down the line.

It's no secret that The Hitman and Goldberg have real-life differences, and the WWE veteran believes they could settle their issues once and for all inside the ring.

"The person that I'd like to put him with is the person that really helped him along the way, but I don't know whether Bret wants to get back in the ring," Long said. "For him and Bret Hart to have that final thing, I think that would be it because Bret is the guy. He could hang with Bret. Bret would make him look like a million dollars."

Considering Hart has been vocal about his interest in staying retired, it's safe to safe there's little to no chance we'll see him ever lace up his boots again.

