Bret Hart gives honest take on WWE Hall of Famer's upcoming return to the ring

Iconic WWE Superstar Bret Hart recently shared his thoughts on former Intercontinental Champion Ricky Steamboat's comeback match.

The legendary WWE star is set to compete in his first match in over 10 years this Sunday at a Big Time Wrestling event. He will team up with top tag team FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery opponent.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Hart was asked for his opinion on Steamboat's return as well as their friendship away from the ring.

"Very few ever did it as well as Ricky. I have always had nothing but respect for him. Inside the ring and outside the ring, he was always a class act and a gentleman. He was a straight shooter, never a guy with an ego or a troublemaker. I'm a big fan of his. He's just such a great guy. I'm glad that he's going to have another moment. I think it's great for anybody that was a big fan of his." H/T Wrestling Inc

The 69-year-old's last televised match came in 2009 when a revitalized Steamboat took on Chris Jericho at Backlash in what was a show-stealing contest.

Bret Hart picks the favorite WWE matches of his career

Having worked as a full-time performer in the company from 1984 to 1997, The Hitman faced off against some of the greatest superstars of all time.

Speaking with Tim "Hann" Rivera, Bret Hart named two matches, and stars in particular, that were his favorites from his days in WWE.

"My favorite match is actually almost a tie. I think it's the Stone Cold [Steve Austin] WrestleMania 13 [match], but I also love the Iron Man Match I had with Shawn Michaels. They're like really close." H/T Sportskeeda

Check out the full interview below:

Both of Bret Hart's showdowns against Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin are highly regarded as two of the greatest matches in WWE history.

What is your favorite Bret Hart WWE moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

