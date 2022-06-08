WWE legend opens up on why Bret Hart didn't become a mega star in WWE 

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. recently weighed in on why Bret Hart didn't become a major star in WWE.

The Hitman is known for his technical prowess and in-ring abilities. He made a drunk British Bulldog look like a million dollars during their match at SummerSlam 1992. Hart won several world championships and worked consistently during his prime but never became a star as big as his peers such as Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes’ Kenny McIntosh, Ted DiBiase Sr. reasoned why The Hitman didn't become a mega star:

“I don’t really know. I will put it this way: I have all the respect in the world for Bret Hart. We only had a couple of matches together, and they were great—he was a great wrestler. But Bret did not have the same charisma. Bret is average size, Hogan is like 6’8″, blonde, great body and was great on the microphone. Bret’s work in the ring was great and came across very believable, but I don’t think Bret Hart, like myself, became as big of a star as Hulk Hogan. He was the guy at the time. Who would you say came after him?” [H/T - ITR]

It would have been interesting to see what Hart's career would have looked like if he had become a mega star and stayed in WWE.

Bret Hart signed a merchandise deal with WWE

After weeks of speculation, The Hitman has reportedly signed a merchandise deal with Vince McMahon's company. Recently, there were rumors of Hart going to AEW and becoming FTR's manager. Now, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has confirmed the exact nature of Hart's deal, and it's not what fans expected.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer claimed Bret's only deal with WWE was for merchandising. The Hitman could still appear on AEW as he currently has no TV commitments with WWE:

"Bret Hart said that his only deal with WWE is a merchandising deal and not any other deal," Meltzer wrote.

It will be interesting to see if The Hitman goes back to AEW to manage FTR. Hart was last seen in AEW when he unveiled the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing in 2019. Hart's return to wrestling in any capacity will definitely excite the fans.

