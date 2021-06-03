Bret Hart takes major shot at Hulk Hogan and two other WWE legends

WWE legend Bret Hart has claimed that Hulk Hogan, Jake Roberts, and The Ultimate Warrior did not help others in the wrestling business.

Hart, 63, is widely considered to be one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has been very outspoken in recent years about certain opponents he has faced throughout his career.

Speaking to Barstool Rasslin’s Brandon Walker, Hart said Curt Hennig and Roddy Piper were two people he enjoyed working with. While praising both men, he took a major dig at Hogan, Roberts, and Warrior.

“Roddy, like Mr. Perfect [Curt Hennig], Roddy was a guy that would open the door for me,” Hart said. “He was gonna hold the door open for me to help get me to the next level. A lot of wrestlers hadn’t done that for me, some would never do that for me. Roddy was a guy that was like… that’s what I love about Roddy, he was a guy that would try to open the door for the next generation.

“There’s a lot of guys, like Hogan, Jake Roberts, and Warrior, guys like that, that never held the door open for anybody. As soon as their careers ended, they slammed the door shut and never did anything for anybody, for whatever reasons.”

A documentary about Bret Hart’s life and career in wrestling is set to air on A&E on Sunday. The five-time WWE Champion said on WWE show The Bump that he is “nervous” and “excited” to see if the documentary lives up to the hype.

Bret Hart’s history with Hulk Hogan, Jake Roberts, and The Ultimate Warrior

The tension between Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan dates back to 1993. Hart was originally supposed to defeat Hogan for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. However, Hogan allegedly “flat-out refused” to lose against Hart, so Yokozuna defeated The Hulkster at King of the Ring to win the title instead.

Hart has also previously spoken about his dislike of Jake Roberts. In 2020, Roberts claimed The Hitman was a “boring” wrestler who belonged in “the fifth or sixth match” on a show. The comments prompted Hart to accuse Roberts of being a “sneaky kind of guy” who never passed the torch to anyone.

Writing in his book, Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling, Bret Hart was also highly critical of The Ultimate Warrior. He branded Warrior “a coward, a weakling, and a phony hero” for failing to speak to a sick Make-A-Wish child backstage at a WWE show.

