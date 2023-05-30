Bret Hart wishes he could have put the Sharpshooter on 46-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE legend Bret Hart recently named several dream opponents he wishes he could have faced in his wrestling career.

Hart is best known for his 13 years in WWE between 1984 and 1997. The five-time WWE Champion battled several iconic names during that run, including Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker.

In an interview on the Johnny I Pro Show, Hart said he "would love" to have placed John Cena in his iconic Sharpshooter submission move. He also named Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns as two people he would have wanted to face one-on-one:

"Of today's wrestlers, I would love to have wrestled Brock Lesnar. I would love to have wrestled Roman Reigns. I would love to have put John Cena in a Sharpshooter. I just know that when I was the American-bashing Canadian, John Cena would have been the perfect American. We could have danced for a long time, and we could have done some great stuff. I wish I could have done that with someone like John Cena." [3:05 – 3:30]

Hart also considers Sweet Daddy Siki to be a dream opponent. The Hitman grew up watching the American-Canadian in Stampede Wrestling as a child. Siki retired in 1987 after 32 years as a wrestler.

Bret Hart also wanted to face two AEW stars

In the 1990s, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were credited for inspiring a new generation of smaller wrestlers. Similarly, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are viewed by many as a big motivation after they overcame stereotypes to become main-eventers in WWE.

Hart is a fan of both AEW stars and wishes he could have shared the ring with either one of them in a competitive match:

"CM Punk, Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson's WWE name] are also two of my favorites." [3:31 – 3:36]

Hart's praise for current wrestlers did not end there. The 65-year-old added that a WWE SmackDown Superstar should be discussed as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

