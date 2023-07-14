"Bret & Owen did it", "Hard pass" - WWE fans divided over a massive brother vs. brother between former Bloodline members

The WWE Universe found themselves on opposite sides of the fence when a match between former Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso was proposed on Twitter.

Roman Reigns has seen his two most trusted allies leave his side as The Bloodline civil war is in full motion. Jimmy and Jey Uso were by the side of The Tribal Chief since 2020, but poor treatment saw them betray the world champion. When Jimmy left the champion's side, Jey followed suit.

Despite being together for almost the entirety of their WWE careers, a feud between the former tag team champions could see a different saga unfold. A Twitter user recently asked on the microblogging site how fans would feel if the two stars faced each other. This led to a plethora of reactions from fans.

One section believed that the duo could follow the likes of Bret and Owen Hart and engage in a feud, while others thought that it may not be the best idea.

Pro Wrestling Dome @pwd_offl How would yal feel about a future brother vs. brother match between Jimmy and Jey?? How would yal feel about a future brother vs. brother match between Jimmy and Jey?? https://t.co/P0z6Sl1jRx

A fan said that a clash between Bret Hart & Owen Hart and even Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy took place back in the day. So it's just a matter of time before the former tag team champions have a match of their own.

MarcHughes86 @marc_hughes86 @pwd_offl Bret & Owen did it, and so did Matt & Jeff, so it's just a matter of time @pwd_offl Bret & Owen did it, and so did Matt & Jeff, so it's just a matter of time

Some fans wished that The Usos should go one-on-one as their career-ending match.

Jay Carson @UceyJayCarson @pwd_offl I’d love to see it at the true end of their careers @pwd_offl I’d love to see it at the true end of their careers

On the other hand, WWE fans would give a hard pass to the former tag team champions' battle.

KapnoKap @Jocquan626 @pwd_offl It would break my heart to see one of them turn on each other @pwd_offl It would break my heart to see one of them turn on each other

Lexi Moonan @leximoonan4 @pwd_offl I would hate if the Uso twin brothers would go against eachother! They should stay close together with eachother! @pwd_offl I would hate if the Uso twin brothers would go against eachother! They should stay close together with eachother!

WWE legend Rikishi addressed his return to fix The Bloodline storyline

For those unaware, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is The Usos' father and has often teased becoming a part of the story to sort out the differences between the two factions of The Bloodline. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Rikishi was asked about his plans.

Rikishi responded that he prefers to be silent on the matter, further fuelling speculation that his return may be on the cards.

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]. I'd have to go silent on that," Rikishi said.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if the legend will return to WWE and if fans will witness Jimmy vs. Jey Uso in the future. For the time being, Jey is reportedly set to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Do you want to see the former Bloodline members fight each other? Sound off in the comments section below.

