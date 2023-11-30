"Brian Christopher had the exact same Seth Rollins character" - Veteran's bold claim on the WWE champion (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's biggest names, but even he has his fair share of critics. Vince Russo recently compared Rollins' character to an old gimmick and explained why he wasn't convinced by the World Heavyweight Champion's work.

Brian Christopher, the son of Jerry Lawler, competed in WWE and was popularly known as Grand Master Sexay for his alliance with Scotty 2 Hotty.

Christopher sadly passed away in 2018. While his personal life was always in focus, several fans still remember the former tag team champion's flashy on-screen persona, which reminded Vince Russo of Rollins.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo bluntly claimed that Rollins had the exact same character as Brian Christopher. Russo, however, thought Christopher was more believable as the star generally came across as being an "a**hole."

"Bro, can I ask you a question as I sit here and I'm thinking about Seth Rollins? Bro, what was the difference between Rollins and Brian Christopher? Here's the difference: Brian Christopher had the exact same Seth Rollins character, the laugh, and the whole nine yards. The fact is, you hated Brian Christopher because he was an a**hole. He had the laugh; he had the wardrobe, the flashy stuff. Seth has the fake, phony heel, bro; that's the Ted DiBiase laugh." [From 11:48 onwards]

Vince Russo points out the biggest flaw with Seth Rollins' character

The former WWE head writer has always had issues with Rollins' "phony" laugh. Russo said the laugh was best suited for heels, highlighting how it was similar to Ted DiBiase's sinister chuckle.

Vince Russo could not understand why Rollins had adopted the character traits of a heel when he was a babyface in reality.

Russo deduced that whatever Rollins was trying didn't work for the reigning World Heavyweight Champion:

"For me, bro, if you're going to be a babyface and do that, you're acting. I just have such a real problem with the character. He is a babyface, but he has a fake villain (...) Ted DiBiase. It doesn't work for me." [12:32 - 12:52]

Vince Russo also shot down Rollins being called the Randy Savage of the modern era, and you can read more here.

