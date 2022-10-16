"Very effective form of therapy" - Former WWE writer details how he used top superstars to insult Vince McMahon

Former WWE lead writer Brian Gewirtz recently admitted using top superstars to insult former chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Gewirtz joined WWE as a writer in 1999. He spent nearly 16 years in the Stamford-based company before leaving in 2015 for an executive role in The Rock's production company Seven Bucks Entertainment.

During his stint in the Stamford-based promotion, Gewirtz worked closely with Vince McMahon. Although he and the former chairman agreed on many things, they have also had disagreements.

In his book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE," Gewirtz revealed that he used top superstars like The Rock, John Cena, and Chris Jericho to insult McMahon when he got upset with the former chairman.

"I certainly couldn't say highly insulting, flat-out disrespectful things to the man who signed my paychecks, but the Rock, Chris Jericho, John Cena, and plenty of others could. I'll admit it— there were times when I got upset with Vince, I just bit my tongue and had a character express what I was feeling live on the air. It was a warped but very effective form of therapy," he wrote.

Gewirtz also claimed that Shane McMahon threatened two top WWE executives because of Stephanie McMahon. Check out his comments here.

Gewirtz reveals Vince McMahon's view of former WWE Superstar Al Snow

Al Snow had two runs in the Stamford-based company between 1995-1997 and 1998-2008.

In his book, Brian Gewirtz claimed that Vince McMahon did not see the former European Champion as a top guy, recalling the former chairman insulting Al Snow.

"He [Al Snow] knew Vince didn't see him as a top guy and knew Vince wasn't a big fan of his in general. What kind of name is Al Snow? That is the worst name for a wrestler I've ever heard of in my life.' I heard Vince say that out loud, with literally no one asking or even bringing up Al's name in a conversation. He just happened to be thinking it," he added in his book.

Gewirtz addressed the rumor that a veteran wanted the Stamford-based company to fire The Undertaker. Check out his comments here.

