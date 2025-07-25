Brie Bella breaks silence after WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passes away

WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 in Clearwater, Florida, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella broke silence regarding the death of Hogan in a post on social media.After the Hulkster's family denied rumors of his ill health, TMZ first reported the passing of the pro wrestling legend and pop culture icon. Tributes from his peers, past and current WWE Superstars, and fans poured in online.Brie Bella remembered the impact of Hulkamania by sharing WWE's post on her Instagram stories. Bella had a simple message for Hogan's family and a short reference to the legendary superstar.&quot;Sending love and light to the fam. Rest in peace brother,&quot; Brie wrote.Brie Bella shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo via: @brie on IG)Hulk Hogan began his career in 1977, turning into a global sensation for WWE in the 1980s. He didn't just help WWE become a big company, but he also transcended pro wrestling as an integral part of pop culture. He officially retired in 2012, though he remained in the spotlight over the years.The Rock pays tribute to Hulk HoganOne of the biggest matches in WWE history was Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 18. Hogan was past his prime at this point, but he was still a larger-than-life personality, and he was cheered by the crowd even though he was a heel at the time.The Final Boss paid tribute to his fellow legend with a touching message on Instagram. He shared clips from their face-off at the start of WrestleMania 18, when the electricity of the crowd was out of this world, to highlights of their match.&quot;From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever… Thank you for the house, brother… Thank you, for the house. RIP Terry Bollea aka Hulk Hogan 🕊️,&quot; The Rock wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore The Rock began a career in Hollywood, Hogan paved the way for pro wrestlers by starring in a bunch of movies at the height of his career in the 1980s and 1990s. He famously played Thunderlips in Rocky 3 in 1982.