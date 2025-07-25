  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Brie Bella breaks silence after WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passes away

Brie Bella breaks silence after WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passes away

By JP David
Published Jul 25, 2025 11:37 GMT
Hulk Hogan and Brie Bella. (Photos: WWE.com and WWE on YouTube)
Hulk Hogan and Brie Bella (Photos via: WWE.com and WWE on YouTube)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 in Clearwater, Florida, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella broke silence regarding the death of Hogan in a post on social media.

Ad

After the Hulkster's family denied rumors of his ill health, TMZ first reported the passing of the pro wrestling legend and pop culture icon. Tributes from his peers, past and current WWE Superstars, and fans poured in online.

Brie Bella remembered the impact of Hulkamania by sharing WWE's post on her Instagram stories. Bella had a simple message for Hogan's family and a short reference to the legendary superstar.

"Sending love and light to the fam. Rest in peace brother," Brie wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Brie Bella shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo via: @brie on IG)
Brie Bella shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo via: @brie on IG)

Hulk Hogan began his career in 1977, turning into a global sensation for WWE in the 1980s. He didn't just help WWE become a big company, but he also transcended pro wrestling as an integral part of pop culture. He officially retired in 2012, though he remained in the spotlight over the years.

Ad

The Rock pays tribute to Hulk Hogan

One of the biggest matches in WWE history was Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 18. Hogan was past his prime at this point, but he was still a larger-than-life personality, and he was cheered by the crowd even though he was a heel at the time.

The Final Boss paid tribute to his fellow legend with a touching message on Instagram. He shared clips from their face-off at the start of WrestleMania 18, when the electricity of the crowd was out of this world, to highlights of their match.

Ad
"From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever… Thank you for the house, brother… Thank you, for the house. RIP Terry Bollea aka Hulk Hogan 🕊️," The Rock wrote.

Before The Rock began a career in Hollywood, Hogan paved the way for pro wrestlers by starring in a bunch of movies at the height of his career in the 1980s and 1990s. He famously played Thunderlips in Rocky 3 in 1982.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications