"Bro needs to cut it all" - WWE fans troll John Cena for his new haircut

The WWE Universe was greeted with a new look for veteran John Cena when he returned last week during SmackDown. While some fans were happy to have him back, others have taken the opportunity to make fun of the Leader of the Cenation for his new haircut.

John Cena returned during WWE SmackDown, where he was confronted by Jimmy Uso, whom he sent retreating. He also was the host of Payback, where he had a few segments with different superstars, including a very clear gesture to LA Knight, acknowledging his win. The star is next going to be competing in his very first match in India this week on September 8.

Instead of the longer hair that Cena has had since leaving WWE, the star appeared to be sporting a more clean-cut look, much closer to what he had during his days in WWE. Even so, it was a little longer, and fans found it hilarious, holding nothing back to troll him.

Some fans said that he needed to cut it all as soon as possible, pointing out his comb-over on his bald spot.

Meanwhile, others said that he needed to just cut it short to what it had been during his original days at WWE so that his bald spot was not as noticeable.

Another fan decided to draw a comparison to a WWE Hall of Famer. Cena was called a shorter JBL.

Others directly said that it was time for "Bald Cena," asking the star to take the cut all the way.

Meanwhile, another fan decided to make fun of his hair, saying that this was not a new haircut and this was because he had lost his hair instead.

John Cena speaks on LA Knight

A day before WWE Payback, John Cena opened up about LA Knight, sharing what he thought of the extremely popular superstar.

"[I have] a tremendous amount of respect for LA Knight because his trajectory is that of persistence. You want to talk about somebody never giving up? I have it on a shirt and I try to live it every day. He walks that talk and he does it with his own style and he’s not afraid to be who he is in here [in his heart]. And speaking from someone who started as the Doctor of Thuganomics, I have a lot of respect for that."

It will be interesting to see what Cena does next in his WWE run.

