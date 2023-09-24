"Bro tried to do a Brock Lesnar," "That was NEVER going to happen" - AEW star's massive claim about Roman Reigns has WWE fans in fits

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hasn’t been defending his title frequently since WrestleMania 39. An AEW star recently opened up about his plans to defeat The Tribal Chief, and his big claims have WWE fans in fits.

Roman Reigns has run through nearly the entire WWE top card to defend his title. He has proven to be head and shoulders above the rest of the roster.

AEW star Jake Hager recently spoke about his plans following his WWE release. He planned to go to MMA and get good at it while remaining undefeated. He then planned to go back to the Stamford-based promotion to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and defeat him.

Hager’s massive claim has not worked well with fans. The Tribal Chief’s dominant bookings in the company, coupled with Hager’s failure in the past, wouldn’t have probably allowed the 41-year-old star to get over.

Fans took to social media to react to Hager’s claims. Some reminded him that he planned to become the next Brock Lesnar, only to end up in Chris Jericho’s fan club. Others pointed out that he wouldn’t have been about to defeat Reigns at any cost.

The Stamford-based company put the World Heavyweight Championship on Jake Hager for some time, but he never got over with fans like many expected. He has been working with AEW since 2019 but hasn’t lived up to the hype or won any titles.

Roman Reigns could have a huge match at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock returned to WWE SmackDown for a one-off appearance that sent fans into a frenzy. While many expected The Great One to show up again this week, the same didn’t happen.

However, he has dropped some hints that he could be Roman Reigns’ opponent for WrestleMania 40. Dave Meltzer has seemingly confirmed the plans for now.

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer stated that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is the priority for WWE. This means Cody Rhodes will have to sit out and wait longer to finish the story if the company goes with the blockbuster clash:

''Reigns vs. Rock will always be the priority for WrestleMania. Essentially, like last year, it comes down to his own scheduling and to his decision. Rhodes got the spot in Los Angeles because Johnson pulled out.''

If The Rock is ready to take on his cousin at WrestleMania, then many plans will have to be rewritten by the creative team. However, not many will mind that, keeping in mind how big the clash between the two megastars will be.

Do you think Jake Hager could beat Roman Reigns in a fair match? Sound off in the comments section below.