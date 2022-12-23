Brock Lesnar allegedly "wanted to kill" WWE veteran after "disrespectful" phone call

Brock Lesnar is widely viewed as one of the most intimidating people in the wrestling business. According to Vince Russo, he once risked the wrath of the 10-time WWE world champion by failing to acknowledge him during a phone call.

In the mid-2000s, Russo called Sable to find out whether she would be interested in joining TNA/IMPACT as an on-screen authority figure. Lesnar, Sable's husband, answered the call before passing the phone to his wife.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Russo recalled how he had no idea that Lesnar was the man he spoke to. Shortly after the conversation, then-TNA star Kurt Angle informed the former writer that he had upset The Beast Incarnate:

"I get a call from Kurt Angle," Russo said. "And Kurt said to me, 'Vince, what did you do?' And I'm like, 'Kurt, what are you talking about what did you do?' 'What did you say to Brock Lesnar?' I'm like, 'What?' He goes, 'Vince, this guy wants to kill you. You call him to speak to Rena [Sable's real name], you don't introduce yourself to him, you don't have a conversation with him, and he says you totally disrespected him and now he wants to kill you.'"

Lesnar married Sable in 2006. They have two sons together, Turk (born in 2009) and Duke (born in 2010).

Did Brock Lesnar almost join TNA?

Kurt Angle recently revealed on his podcast that Brock Lesnar once asked him about potentially joining TNA. The Olympic gold medallist said the company's higher-ups refused to hire the former UFC Heavyweight Champion due to his high financial demands.

Vince Russo, a TNA writer at the time, was unaware of Lesnar's interest in working for the promotion. However, he has no reason to doubt Angle's story:

"If Kurt was calling me about that, then I believe Kurt might have been having discussions with him about that," Russo continued. "I don't doubt. I believe everything Kurt Angle says. Kurt Angle was one of the greatest guys that I ever, ever, ever worked with. He was just a different animal because he wasn't from the carny world."

Angle and Lesnar participated in a legendary WWE rivalry in 2003. The feud included a main-event match at WrestleMania 19, which The Beast Incarnate won to capture the WWE Championship.

