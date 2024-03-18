Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE amid latest Vince McMahon allegations would bring a lot of "bad publicity," says veteran

Will Brock Lesnar ever be back in WWE? Fans have been asking this question since his name was allegedly brought up in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Dutch Mantell recently explained why the promotion shouldn't bring back The Beast Incarnate yet.

The 46-year-old stalwart is on the brink of being erased from the history of the sports entertainment juggernaut. Lesnar was reportedly supposed to feud with Gunther over the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL, but those plans fell through immediately after the details of the aforementioned lawsuit were made public.

Lesnar is, however, still listed on the WWE roster page. Some people have reportedly put the wheels in motion for his return in recent weeks. However, these rumors have been shot down by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran explained why WWE needed to steer clear of Brock Lesnar:

"Put a little distance in between these charges and bringing him back," said Mantell. I think that would get them a lot of bad, bad publicity. His name right now (...) They can't bring him back now. I don't think legally. I would say my advice to WWE is [to] let some time go by and get this matter behind you. Jim Ross just come out and said, 'Hey, it's time to move on. It's time to do this. It's time to do that.' No, it's time to move on. When it goes through the legal system, that's when it's over." [1:40 - 2:38]

Has WWE found the next Brock Lesnar?

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran named Bron Breakker as the new Brock Lesnar:

"He's [Bron Breakker] the new Brock Lesnar with none of the problems. He's 20 years younger, and they don't have to worry about the lawsuits or whatever is gonna be coming out. He has got the same qualities. He's obviously not gonna bother to, or take the time to, or go through and compete and win the UFC Title, but he's got the same kind of aggression and intensity that Brock has and the power and the speed that Brock had, you know, 20 years ago. He's a more natural worker."

Only time will tell when or if The Beast Incarnate will be brought back to the fold.

