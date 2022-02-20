Brock Lesnar involved in insanely dangerous finish to WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar participated in his first Elimination Chamber match on WWE's Premium Live Event of the same name in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Beast Incarnate outlasted five other opponents to win the match, thereby becoming a 10-time WWE World Champion.

The Men's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship was chaotic from start to finish and the manner in which Brock Lesnar eliminated his last opponent was totally insane.

Towards the closing moments of the match, Lesnar stunned the WWE Universe when he dropped Austin Theory with an F-5 from the top of a pod when the latter tried to escape the structure by climbing.

Lesnar then pinned Theory to win the match and become the new WWE Champion.

The match started with Seth Rollins and Austin Theory duking it out who were then joined by Riddle. AJ Styles was the next superstar to enter the match.

However, during a moment in the match, Rollins power bombed Theory into former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's pod. The impact seemingly led to a concussion for the All Mighty One, who was then forced to be taken out of the match.

The commentators then announced when it was time for Lashley to enter the match that the latter was in concussion protocol and wouldn't be returning. That now meant that whoever won would become the next WWE Champion.

Interestingly enough, Lesnar broke out of his pod to enter the match prematurely and, as stated above, went on to win the match and become the new champion.

Lesnar single-handedly eliminated all his opponents, first starting with Rollins, then Riddle, Styles and eventually Theory.

Brock Lesnar to face Roman Reigns in Champion vs. Champion match

Brock Lesnar was already scheduled to take on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Now that he is the WWE title holder, their clash at The Show of Shows will be a Champion vs. Champion match.

While it hasn't been announced yet, it's expected that Lesnar's match with Reigns will be a title vs. title match, which means the winner will walk out with both belts.

