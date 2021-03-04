New WWE signee Parker Boudreaux trains with former Superstar in the gym

WWE's newest signee Parker Boudreaux has posted a photo on his official Twitter handle, in which he is training in the gym with former WWE Superstar Eva Marie.

Boudreaux has been making waves in the pro-wrestling world for a while now, mostly because he reminds fans of WWE legend Brock Lesnar. Now that WWE has signed the young star, it seems like he has a bright future ahead in the promotion.

Parker Boudreaux updates his fans regularly on his official Twitter and Instagram handles. His latest photo features himself and Eva Marie. Check out the photo below:

Lions in The Den 😈 pic.twitter.com/ZU3l7pf5By — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) March 4, 2021

Parker Boudreaux has been endorsed by a WWE great

Parker Boudreaux first surprised fans by posting a photo with Eva Marie during the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. At the time, the duo were teasing something big for the young star.

Boudreaux has already been endorsed by none other than WWE's Paul Heyman. Fans are well aware that Heyman was Brock Lesnar's manager when The Beast made his big main roster debut in 2002. Heyman went on to play the role of Lesnar's advocate for the better part of the latter's WWE career.

Parker Boudreaux has previously opened up on people comparing him with Lesnar:

"I think Brock Lesnar is a tremendous athlete, and while I do take it as a compliment to be told we look alike, I look forward to people getting to see my own unique identity and character in professional wrestling, as well as watch me be my own person. I’m one of a kind. The Next Big Thing."

Fans of Parker Boudreaux can't wait to see him perform in the ring. He has a long way to go, but one thing that can't be discounted is his passion for the business. Boudreaux has made it known multiple times on Twitter that he loves pro-wrestling. He is here to make a name for himself in the industry.