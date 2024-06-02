Brock Lesnar makes a rare public appearance with a new look during WWE snub

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television since his SummerSlam 2023 showdown against Cody Rhodes. The Beast Incarnate made a recent public appearance while sporting a new look.

Lesnar has been absent from WWE since being allegedly referenced in Vince McMahon's lawsuit. Last year at WrestleMania 39, he defeated Omos before kick-starting his feud with The American Nightmare.

A photo of Lesnar has surfaced on social media where he was seen sporting glasses while attending his son's hockey game.

Check out Lesnar's latest photo:

Lesnar is a former multi-time WWE World Champion. He has held the WWE Championship on seven different occasions and is a three-time Universal Champion.

The last time Lesnar challenged for a championship in WWE was back in 2022. At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, he lost to Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match.

Matt Riddle opened up on working with Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle recently opened up about working with Brock Lesnar. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, similar to Lesnar.

Speaking on Niko Exxtra, the former WWE Superstar claimed Lesnar wasn't the "coolest dude" to work with. He said:

"Elimination Chamber [2022] we were supposed to do a whole bunch, but he just punched the chamber door open and now what are you even going to do because he's supposed to win. And, you have spots to run here but he's in here [...] He's not the coolest dude. Back in the day, I really wanted to work with him, and after a couple of interactions with him, I have nothing ill to say about him."

Throughout the years, Lesnar has established himself as one of the top names in the professional wrestling industry. Despite not being in a title picture, The Beast Incarnate has kept himself relevant while consistently changing his on-screen character.

It remains to be seen when Brock Lesnar will return to WWE. He was recently name-dropped by Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

