Brock Lesnar was pranked by 55-year-old during WWE match; incident explained

Not a lot of people are brave enough to pull off a prank on Brock Lesnar, who was once considered the baddest man on the planet. However, one WWE veteran recently shared how he ribbed The Beast during their match before Lesnar's main roster debut.

Lesnar was dubbed as The Next Big Thing by Paul Heyman when he debuted in March 2002. Before his first main roster appearance, he wrestled several dark matches, including a couple against Spike Dudley.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Dudley shared the story of how he ribbed Brock Lesnar at the suggestion of "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig.

"We get in the ring. We're doing our thing, shoot off, leap frog, drop down. I jump on his back and I start paintbrushing his head. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, and his initial reaction was anger. He like hulks out, and I go flying off his back. I look up at him, and he's got fire in his eyes like he's going to kill me. He runs after me, and I ran out of the ring. I ran around the ring. (…) I slide under the ring, and of course, he can't slide in as quick as me, but he keeps chasing me. I slide back out of the ring. I ran around, he slides out."

During their untelevised match, the diminutive Spike began slapping the back of Lesnar's head, which was not part of their planned spots.

"We go around like three or four times, and he finally like he blows up or something. He's still mad, and somebody has a sign from OVW, and it just says, 'Brock is my b*tch.' He's like in the second row, and I grab the sign. I ran around the ring with the sign, 'Brock is my b*tch, Brock is my b*tch, Brock is my b*tch.' He's angry, and then he realizes like, 'I'm getting ribbed,'" Spike said. [1:40 - 2:50]

Luckily for the 55-year-old veteran, Brock Lesnar has a sense of humor, and they just laughed it off backstage. Curt Hennig, who thought of the prank, was also close with Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar attacked Spike Dudley in his main roster debut

As mentioned above, Brock Lesnar made his main roster debut in March 2002. It happened on an episode of RAW during a match between Al Snow, Spike Dudley, and Maven for the Hardcore Championship.

Lesnar interrupted the match and announced his arrival by attacking the three superstars with ease. He put Snow through a trash can, hit Maven with an F5, and powerbombed Spike multiple times until he couldn't take it anymore.

