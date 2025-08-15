WWE’s Next Big Thing should kill the legend of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most decorated names in the entire professional wrestling industry today. The Beast Incarnate has been known for his dominance and athleticism, and is considered to be one of the all-time greats. Lesnar hasn’t made any appearances on TV since SummerSlam 2023, thanks to some controversies in which he was allegedly involved.

However, the Beast stunned the entire world by making a grand return during the final moments of SummerSlam Night Two, just to take down John Cena with an F5. Following his return, fans have been speculating that his retirement match may be near, and that fans will not get to see one of the greatest superstars of all time in the squared circle for long.

While Lesnar’s motives are still somewhat murky, rather than taking a hiatus this time around, the legend could be ‘killed’ by the company's Next Big Thing. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has now been working with Seth Rollins and his faction, and one of the names involved in their stable is Bron Breakker.

The latter has proved to be a massive talent over the past few months, and Heyman has been calling him the ‘Next Big Thing’ and the ‘Big Dog’ of the current era. While the nickname suits Breakker, he could prove to the world why he is named so by taking down the Beast himself. Knocking off one of the industry's greatest legends could be the best way for Breakker to further enhance his name and escalate his popularity among fans.

A potential feud between Breakker and Lesnar could end up making headlines all around the world and garnering the attention of fans. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men next.

Former WWE superstar addressed Brock Lesnar’s return recently

The Beast Incarnate’s return at SummerSlam has left the entire world talking. However, the legend has not appeared on TV since the premium live event. Former WWE superstar Jonathan Coachman, in a recent edition of The Last Word, addressed Lesnar’s return to WWE and stated that the company would analyze the fan reactions before booking him for weekly shows.

"This is the problem with booking Brock Lesnar; we know he negotiates hard. We know Vince paid him in millions for, like, 15 days a year. So, it doesn't surprise me, but d**n, Gabby, if you're going to put Brock Lesnar into a scenario where he sets the record for social media views, you've got to explain him coming back. You have to," Coachman said. (From 44:15 to 44:37)

Brock Lesnar is expected to go one-on-one with John Cena, which might be the final time the two legends share the ring. Time will tell what the company has in store for the two stars next.

