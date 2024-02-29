Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, finally heading to major event

While Brock Lesnar may be persona non grata in WWE at the moment, his daughter is making major jumps in her athletic career.

Given WWE's proclivity to make stars out of already established athletes, Mya Lesnar may be building the perfect base for herself to be hired by the company where her father flourished and became one of the top names in the business.

Much like her father, Brock Lesnar, Mya has done what it takes to excel in amateur competitions. She took social media by storm after her incredible athletic abilities were noted. She broke her own record recently at Colorado State, where she threw the shot put 19.07 meters at the Mines Alumni Classic. She has earned numerous accolades already as a result of her abilities, with Brock Lesnar hugging her, delighted at what she could do.

Now, she's added another accolade to her ever-growing list. While she already had a NCAA USTFCCCA All-American Honorable Mention for 2023, she could add another NCAA credit to her name.

The Colorado State Track and Field Instagram account announced that Mya Lesnar, along with Gabi Morris, had punched their tickets for the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships representing their college.

While her background may not be in wrestling like her father, WWE has approached several athletes in the past through their NIL program. It remains to be seen if Lesnar is on the list as well.

Brock Lesnar has not been featured in WWE since the scandal broke

Although Brock Lesnar was rumored to be involved with the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the scandal surrounding Vince McMahon emerged days before, and it appeared that he was also indirectly facing allegations in the lawsuit.

While Lesnar's exact involvement and role remain unconfirmed, WWE has taken steps to separate themselves from the star, with him even being removed as a playable character from WWE 2K24.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what Brock Lesnar's role with the sports entertainment juggernaut will be in the future.