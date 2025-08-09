Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return ruined a major SmackDown angle, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Brock Lesnar's return to the company. The shocking comeback has been grabbing headlines across the wrestling world.

Ad

The Beast stunned the world as he returned to SummerSlam this past weekend. He showed up after Cody Rhodes and John Cena's main event and headed straight for the ring. He planted John with a brutal F5 before walking out. Incidentally, Brock's last appearance was also at SummerSlam in 2023, against Rhodes.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that he wanted to give WWE credit after last week's segment on SmackDown. He was hoping that the creative team would tie it all together, with Cody turning heel on Cena, and The Rock orchestrating the whole thing again. However, he was shocked to see Brock Lesnar suddenly inserted into the program with no explanation.

Ad

Trending

"I'll be honest with you. When I heard about the promo on last week's SmackDown, when he turned babyface on last week's SmackDown, I swear to God, I was almost giving them credit because it seemed to me like they were setting up for Cody to turn heel and Rock to come up and do this." He added, "I literally said, 'You know what, I'm gonna watch the last five minutes of Cena and Cody, and I'm gonna see The Rock.' And I said 'If they button it up that way, that's the only way they can save it.' And then they hit Brock Lesnar's music. And I'm like 'Are you freaking kidding me?'" [From 2:05 onwards]

Ad

Ad

This week on SmackDown, Cena cut an emotional promo acknowledging that he was afraid of facing Brock Lesnar. However, he laid down a challenge, claiming that he would not back down from The Beast.

It will be interesting to see when Lesnar shows up again to confront the 17-time world champion.

If you use the quotes from this piece, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE