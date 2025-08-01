Brock Lesnar spotted after rumors WWE has banned him

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 01, 2025 05:02 GMT
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar's last WWE match was at SummerSlam 2023! [Pic Credit: WWE.com]

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam 2023, where he faced Cody Rhodes and lost the match clean. The anticipation for the Beast Incarnate's return is at its peak with The Biggest Party of Summer approaching. Surprisingly, the former champion was recently spotted, and he looked jacked.

Ad

Recently, a rumor circulated on the internet about Brock Lesnar being banned from WWE after UFC color commentator and two-division champion Daniel Cormier stated that the Beast Incarnate was on WWE's ban list. However, multiple reports contradicted DC's statement. There was buzz all over the internet with fans and pundits expressing their takes on the scenario.

Among all the chatters, a new picture featuring Brock Lesnar has gone viral on social media, where the 48-year-old star looks jacked and appears ready to step into the ring at any moment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The original post indicates that Brock Lesnar was at the Special Olympics Powerlifting training camp, likely to boost the team's spirits. Allison Lockhart, a powerlifter, posted multiple photos, along with Lesnar on the 10th slide, and thanked him for being there.

Ad

Former WWE manager predicts Brock Lesnar's return

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former manager and veteran predicted that the Beast Incarnate may return to the Stamford-based promotion in about a year.

Furthermore, Mantell expressed that Brock Lesnar might get involved in the feud against Gunther as he sees the potential appeal in that dream match.

"I'm going to throw a match at you. What about Brock Lesnar versus Gunther? It might have some legs... I think Gunther and Brock Lesnar has a little bit of a box office appeal to it. I think they're going to start talking about that. And remember, fans, you heard it here first, give it about a year. I'm speculating too. So, let's speculate together," Mantell said. [1:17:30 - 1:18:38]

It will be interesting to see whether Brock Lesnar returns to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications