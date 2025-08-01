Brock Lesnar spotted after rumors WWE has banned him

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam 2023, where he faced Cody Rhodes and lost the match clean. The anticipation for the Beast Incarnate's return is at its peak with The Biggest Party of Summer approaching. Surprisingly, the former champion was recently spotted, and he looked jacked.Recently, a rumor circulated on the internet about Brock Lesnar being banned from WWE after UFC color commentator and two-division champion Daniel Cormier stated that the Beast Incarnate was on WWE's ban list. However, multiple reports contradicted DC's statement. There was buzz all over the internet with fans and pundits expressing their takes on the scenario.Among all the chatters, a new picture featuring Brock Lesnar has gone viral on social media, where the 48-year-old star looks jacked and appears ready to step into the ring at any moment.The original post indicates that Brock Lesnar was at the Special Olympics Powerlifting training camp, likely to boost the team's spirits. Allison Lockhart, a powerlifter, posted multiple photos, along with Lesnar on the 10th slide, and thanked him for being there. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer WWE manager predicts Brock Lesnar's returnSpeaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former manager and veteran predicted that the Beast Incarnate may return to the Stamford-based promotion in about a year.Furthermore, Mantell expressed that Brock Lesnar might get involved in the feud against Gunther as he sees the potential appeal in that dream match.&quot;I'm going to throw a match at you. What about Brock Lesnar versus Gunther? It might have some legs... I think Gunther and Brock Lesnar has a little bit of a box office appeal to it. I think they're going to start talking about that. And remember, fans, you heard it here first, give it about a year. I'm speculating too. So, let's speculate together,&quot; Mantell said. [1:17:30 - 1:18:38]It will be interesting to see whether Brock Lesnar returns to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.