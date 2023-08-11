"Brock may be a beast but he is a country kid through and through" - Fans happy to see Brock Lesnar make surprising post-SummerSlam appearance

Fans are happy to see Brock Lesnar make a surprising appearance at a concert after suffering a defeat at SummerSlam 2023.

Brock Lesnar will always go down as one of the most destructive forces in WWE history. He has built a legacy by destroying his opponents in the ring.

The Beast Incarnate has a tendency to deliver brutal beatdowns to his opponents, making him a feared athlete. He is also the first person to hold both the Universal Championship and the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Lesnar is also the first person to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, which shows just how dangerous and dominant he is.

While Lesnar may come off as intimidating to most people, there is a lighter side to The Beast. He can let loose and have a little fun if he wants to. Recently, Lesnar made a surprising appearance at a concert in Minneapolis and was singing on stage.

The video went viral on social media, and wrestling fans are happy to see Lesnar enjoying himself on stage.

jeffery warfield jr. @JefferyWarfiel2 @patricktheheel Brock may be a beast but he is a country kid through and through

Giulliano Portanova @GPort_619 @patricktheheel Brock having fun is the most wholesome and the most terrifying thing all at the same time

One fan stated that Lesnar is out of his comfort zone and having fun.

Antoine Parrish @themoe85 @patricktheheel Brock is just having fun I see. He just loving life now. Just glad he getting out his comfort zone and having fun. Look like he happy so that good.

Another fan jokingly suggested that Lesnar is going to have a career change.

Frank DiPaolo @FrankDiPaolo @patricktheheel Brock’s gonna have a career change! Giving F-5’s during performances

One user stated that Brock is living his best life.

TygerClawGaming @MarkCan48464379 @patricktheheel Brock is just out there living his best life man lol.

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks that Brock Lesnar endorsing Cody Rhodes could lead to big things

Brock Lesnar had an epic showdown against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Their match was as brutal as it could get. Cody suffered a lot of punishment but came back to defeat The Beast.

Following the match, Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he extended his hand toward Cody. The two men shook hands and hugged each other in the ring, which even surprised The American Nightmare. This seemed to be Lesnar's way of endorsing Cody Rhodes.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about this on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, where he stated that Brock is going to retire soon and wants to have fun.

"I know Brock kinda endorses Cody there and people have been critical of it. Brock can kinda do whatever he wants. He's putting guys over now. He's getting ready to retire. Let him do what he wants. Don't trip on that." [From 8:20 - 8:33]

It's good to see Brock enjoying himself and just having fun nowadays. It shows a lighter side of The Beast, which fans are starting to love.

