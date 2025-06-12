Brock Steiner breaks silence after WWE signing

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker's brother, Brock Steiner, recently took to social media to break his silence after signing with the Stamford-based promotion. Brock is the son of legendary wrestler Scott Steiner.

Last year, Scott Steiner revealed during an interview that his son, Brock Steiner, wanted to become a wrestler. In January 2025, the legend claimed that he had conversed with WWE's CCO, Triple H, about an NIL [Next In Line] deal for Brock. It was later confirmed by Brandon Reichsteiner that his brother, Brock, has officially signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion's NIL program.

Now, Brock Steiner has taken to X to break his silence after signing with World Wrestling Entertainment. The star posted several photos of himself from a possible WWE photoshoot and one edited pic with Bron Breakker. He also sent a two-word message, hyping up his signing.

"Coming soon," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Brock Steiner could join Bron Breakker's faction on WWE RAW

Since signing with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021, Bron Breakker has made a massive name for himself by winning several titles, including the NXT Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

After getting called up to the main roster, Breakker has elevated his in-ring skills to a whole new level. On RAW after WrestleMania 41, the star shockingly joined Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Their stable was further made stronger with the recruitment of Bronson Reed. Since then, the fearsome stable has been wreaking havoc on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

Many believe the group might recruit more members in the future. Looking at what Bron Breakker can do as a Steiner, his brother, Brock, might be the perfect candidate for the faction.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Seth Rollins' stable and where Scott Steiner's son's NIL deal will take him in the coming months.

