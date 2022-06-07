WWE Superstar looks back on his time with Brodie Lee

Sami Zayn reminisced about his time with Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper) while watching a hockey game recently.

The wrestling world was shocked when Brodie passed away in December 2020. At the time of his passing, he was signed under All Elite Wrestling, where he was the leader of the heel faction The Dark Order and even won the AEW TNT Championship. Before this, he worked with WWE for eight years, notably being a part of The Wyatt Family.

Though he portrayed a dark character, it's apparent that the late wrestler had a warm personality. In a recent tweet by Sami Zayn, he expressed how he wanted to text Brodie about the NHL Conference Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche as the late star was also a big fan of playoff hockey.

"Man I wish I could text Brodie about this game."

On AEW Unrestricted podcast, Amanda Huber, Brodie's widow, revealed that he passed away due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is a rare condition that causes lung tissues to become irreversibly thickened and stiff.

Sami Zayn shared that he has been in denial since Brodie Lee's passing

The current SmackDown superstar then followed up his tweet by saying that he has been in denial since Lee passed. The game was one of the few moments the grief hit The Master Strategist.

"I’ve been in denial the entire time since he passed. This is one of the few moments where it actually hit me. I was ready to pick up my phone. ‘He appreciates playoff hockey, he must be loving this.’ I don’t know why I’m even posting this, just appreciate your time with friends," Zayn said.

It's safe to say that Sami Zayn is one of several superstars, including Big E, Bray Wyatt, and more, who have been greatly affected by Brodie Lee's untimely passing. He will forever be remembered for his kind personality and in-ring skills.

