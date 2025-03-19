Bron Breakker breaks silence after confrontation with Penta over the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker made a huge statement on this week's Monday Night RAW with his win over Finn Balor. Post-match, he went face-to-face with Penta, who teased going after the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Breakker is in his second reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He defeated Jey Uso to regain the title he had lost to The Yeet Master. He has successfully defended the title on multiple occasions, defeating Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser, and other top names.

On RAW, he defeated Balor after the latter had a miscommunication with Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day then ambushed Breakker before Penta came to his rescue. Breakker sent his first message after RAW and shared photos of his confrontation with Penta and Balor.

"The play has always been the same, give me the ball #roadtowrestlemania," wrote Breakker.

Check out Breakker's Instagram post:

Big E thinks that Bron Breakker will be a multi-time WWE World Champion

Big E has predicted Bron Breakker to win the WWE World Championship on multiple occasions. He has had multiple conversations with the 27-year-old superstar and believes he has the right mindset.

Speaking on the RAW Recap on YouTube, Big E spoke about Breakker's confidence, claiming he doesn't feel pressure. The former WWE Champion said:

"I have had conversations with Bron so many times and he has the right mindset. I don't think he is a guy that feels pressure. He is a guy who is going to be a world champion many times over. You can sign it, seal it, its a guarantee. That man is going to be a world champion many times over."

Breakker could be on course for a match against Penta at WrestleMania 41 after the latter declared his intentions to go after the title. The Lucha sensation defeated Ludwig Kaiser on this week's RAW and has his sights set on gold.

