Bron Breakker calls out Jey Uso and Gunther; huge challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

Bron Breakker has issued a challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. He has called out both Jey Uso and Gunther, and anyone else who might stand in his way.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Bron Breakker announced that he will be going after the World Heavyweight Championship sometime after WrestleMania.

The star said that it was hard to predict when it would happen - whether in the middle or at the end of the year, he wanted to be involved in the World Heavyweight Championship picture. He said that he didn't care if it was Gunther, Jey Uso, or whoever was holding the World Heavyweight title, but he felt it was time for him to rise and move in the right direction. He said that it was only a matter of time before he would be up there challenging for the World Heavyweight title as well.

"It's hard to predict where I'll be at the end or middle of this year, but I think we need to be talking about the world heavyweight championship at some point. Whether it's Gunther, Jey Uso, or whoever... As I continue to rise and move in the right direction, it's only going to be so long before I'm up there too."

Bron Breakker says how Rick and Scott Steiner have helped him prepare

Bron Breakker has revealed that both his father, Rick, and Scott Steiner have given him guidance and provided him an idea of what it takes to go after the World Heavyweight title. The two stars succeeded several midcard title reigns and nine tag team title reigns, and then Scott went on to win in the main event too.

"He and my dad have taught me the severity of elevating your game in all aspects when you're in that position. When you're going for the world heavyweight title, that's normally the main storyline or part of the show. You'll have the most opportunity to see what you're made of. They've often stressed the magnitude of that opportunity and how I need to capitalize on it. I have to be an overachiever if I can, so I can stay there."

By the end of 2025, fans may see if Scott Steiner's wisdom will help Bron Breakker as he prepares for what is sure to be a huge run for the world title, whenever it's time for him to go after the belt.

