Bron Breakker gets 100% real about his alliance with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker entered a new chapter in his journey on WWE RAW when he aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman following WrestleMania 41. Recently, the former NXT Champion got candid about the alliance on the red brand.

On the night after WrestleMania 41, Bron Breakker appeared and attacked CM Punk and Roman Reigns, where he pledged his allegiance to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. The group has grown after Bronson Reed's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

In an appearance on WWE's Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, The Phenom asked the rising star about his newfound alliance with the villainous duo on the red brand. The 27-year-old RAW star stated he's humbled by the opportunity to work with industry veterans, and added that this could be his only big chance to stand out in the promotion.

"Yeah. I'm very humbled by it. I'm very thankful to, you know, be in this position, because I know how big of an opportunity that it is. This might be the only big, big chance like this. I mean, some people never," Breakker said. (From 58:04 to 58:26)

WWE veteran spoke highly of Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has impressed superstars and veterans inside the ring with his freak athleticism and in-ring speed. The second-generation star's devastating spear often leaves people speechless.

In an interview on The Wrestling Classic, ECW veteran Rhyno spoke highly of the rising star and raved about the way he hits a spear and the spot involving Carlito on an episode of RAW.

"Bron [Breaker]. That was Carlito. I think I've seen Carito's soul leave his body, and thank God it returned… But see, now, and I can't tell you what it is, but now that he did that, you know, he's a great athlete, comes from great stock, and, you know, I like to consider it Michigan stock too," he said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the villainous faction on the red brand in the coming months.

