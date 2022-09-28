Bron Breakker invokes "Steiner math" to decide his next title match in WWE

Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker recalled the outstanding math skills of his uncle Scott Steiner to decide his next title defense.

At the recently-concluded Worlds Collide, The Top Dog defeated Tyler Bate and unified the NXT and NXT UK Championships. Last week JD McDonagh earned a shot at the title by defeating Tyler Bate. After the match, both Breakker and JD faced off in the middle of the ring, and to everyone's surprise, the former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov made his return.

This week's NXT kicked off with the Russian superstar in the ring, claiming he is ready to win some gold. McDonagh came out to mention that he is the rightful challenger for the title. The champ then had a few choice words for the two. JD noted that he could wait for his turn after Bron Breakker and Dragunov are done fighting each other.

The Top Dog of NXT reminded the fans that Dragunov had to relinquish his title due to injury. Breakker did some calculations and told the Irish Ace that he only had a 33.3% chance of winning and challenged both Dragunov and McDonagh to a Triple Threat match at Halloween Havoc.

'Steiner Math' has become one of the most iconic promos in wrestling history, thanks to Hall of Famer Scott Steiner.

During his run in Impact Wrestling (TNA), the legend was set to challenge Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle in a triple threat match at Sacrifice 2008. Leading to the match, in a backstage interview segment, The White Thunder gave his calculations on why he will leave Sacrifice as the World Champion.

The wrestling world reacts to Bron Breakker's math

Bron mentioning that the Irish Ace only has a 33 and a 1/3 chance of winning was a nice throwback to his uncle.

Fans were elated to see Bron Breakker recall his uncle's promo.

Several people were excited that three of the best wrestlers in the company were going head-to-head in a Triple Threat match.

Former WWE Hardcore Champion The Hurricane thoroughly enjoyed the segment.

"Out … Standing!" The Hurricane tweeted.

Some jokingly asked if Breakker would also start calling people fat:

Shak @GoodBroMedia @RawrEWreckz Call me when he call Joe Gacy FAT @RawrEWreckz Call me when he call Joe Gacy FAT https://t.co/mXPsDy5PzO

WWE is yet to make an official announcement, but it is pretty much guaranteed that the three will face each other at Halloween Havoc for the biggest prize in NXT.

Who do you think will walk out of the event with the gold? Let us know in the comments section below.

