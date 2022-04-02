"I'm ready to kick his a**" – Current superstar issues huge warning to Dolph Ziggler (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker feels he's ready to take back control of NXT 2.0 when he meets Dolph Ziggler this Saturday at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Ziggler came to NXT 2.0 and stole the show by winning the NXT Championship. Ziggler nailed Ciampa with a Superkick as Robert Roode kept Breakker busy on the outside in a triple threat match. Since then, an incensed Breakker has set his sights on regaining the NXT title, and he'll get that opportunity at Stand & Deliver this week.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G in an exclusive interview, Breakker said he's focused on getting back the NXT Championship. He added that NXT was his turf, and he'd make Ziggler pay:

"I'm just focused, man. I'm laser-focused on the job and the task at hand. I'm ready to go, I'm ready to perform. I'm ready to kick his a** and take back my NXT Championship where it belongs. Because this is my NXT. There's not a damn thing he can do about it." (from 1:22 onwards)

Dolph Ziggler has long term plans in NXT 2.0

The Showoff recently made it clear he won't get written off as a transitional NXT Champion. Ziggler spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he intends to keep the NXT title around his waist where it belongs.

Ziggler asserted he'd work the match with a chip on his shoulder. The Showoff wants his bout against Bron Breakker to set such a high standard that WrestleMania 38 matches find it hard to follow.

It'll be interesting to see if Dolph Ziggler can hold on to the NXT title at Stand & Deliver and continue the renaissance of his career.

