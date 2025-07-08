  • home icon
  Bron Breakker issues a warning to WWE star after Paul Heyman confrontation 

Bron Breakker issues a warning to WWE star after Paul Heyman confrontation 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 08, 2025 05:33 GMT
Bron Breakker on RAW (Image via WWE.com)
Bron Breakker on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

Bron Breakker issued a warning to Penta during a backstage segment on the latest episode of WWE RAW. He was not happy with the way the latter spoke to Paul Heyman.

The former AEW star had a scheduled match against Seth Rollins. The bout took place in the main event. The Visionary's heel faction had planned to take out Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Penta during the show. Breakker did what he said he was going to do to Zayn, as it was revealed on RAW this week that the latter would be out of action indefinitely.

Before Penta's match against Seth Rollins, he was confronted backstage by Paul Heyman. The Oracle said some stuff to Penta in Spanish, and the latter shouted back at him in Spanish. Bron Breakker then showed up and warned Penta to watch his tone when he spoke to Paul Heyman.

Penta told Breakker "Cero Miedo" and left. The former Intercontinental Champion was not impressed at all. Seth Rollins defeated Penta via pinfall after hitting him with a stomp. He and Paul Heyman called out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and as the two men were making their way to the ring, LA Knight came out and attacked Rollins.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018.

Edited by Israel Lutete
