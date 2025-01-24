Bron Breakker could lose the Intercontinental Championship to major name, says ex-WWE star

Bron Breakker is at the top of the card on WWE RAW and is set to defend the prestigious Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Recently, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thought it was time to put the title on a wrestling veteran in Texas.

Sheamus has accomplished a lot more than any average star could've dreamt of achieving in the Stamford-based promotion. However, despite holding every other title in the company The Celtic Warrior has never held the Intercontinental Championship. And now, former WWE Superstar English thinks it's time to put the strap on the veteran when he faces Bron Breakker at SNME.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, English believed it was high time the management put the Intercontinental Championship on Sheamus, as it would benefit both the star and the title. Moreover, a change of guard would help the event by making it special. As for Bron Breakker, the former WWE star thinks he can either challenge the veteran after he loses to him or turn his attention to gold elsewhere.

"To be fair, it does feel like Bron [Breakker] has been a little bit pulled back from the spotlight on TV a little bit. It could be a good time to pull back and be like, Alright, pull back a little bit on Sheamus, and give it some new life, and Bron can even win it back, or he could go after some other division or whatever he wants. I feel like this could be, and it would make Saturday Night's Main Event feel special," English said. [From 28:40 to 29:14]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Sheamus explains why he wants to win the title from Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Sheamus has had a WWE Hall of Fame-worthy career in the promotion as he won multiple titles over the year. However, the Intercontinental Championship is the final asterisk in his career, and The Celtic Warrior wants to win it.

In an interview on WWE Deutschland, the multi-time World, United States, and Tag Team Champion stated he really wants to win the title from Bron Breakker in Texas, as he might not get a good opportunity like this again.

"I mean, the stars are aligned, right? It has to. This is it; it's all or nothing for me on Saturday. I've got a one-on-one opportunity, a great opportunity at Saturday Night's Main Event. The plan is to go and take that last title. There's one title missing, and that's the Intercontinental Championship," Sheamus said. [From 31:40 to 32:10]

It'll be exciting to see if Sheamus can go the distance at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and finally lift the one title that has eluded him his entire career.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Rebooked Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

