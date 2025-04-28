Bron Breakker must change one thing about his finisher, WWE legend says

Bron Breakker has used the Spear as a finisher since making his WWE in-ring debut in 2021. Kevin Nash, a two-time World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer, recently gave some advice to the RAW talent about his devastating move.
Edge, Goldberg, and Roman Reigns are among the other WWE stars who have used the Spear as a finisher. On the April 21 episode of RAW, Breakker Speared Reigns before unexpectedly aligning with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.
After watching the show, Nash said on his Kliq This podcast that Breakker should mix up his offense to prevent injury:
"Don't work not to get hurt, but don't work without the f***ing thought pattern of, 'You can't get hurt.' Don't be Spearing people every night through s**t. Maybe have a back-up [move]. Instead of it always being a Spear, maybe a flying elbow. Something that he can land on somebody's chest to protect himself a little bit more." [1:13:22 – 1:13:56]
Bron Breakker won the Intercontinental Championship twice after moving to the main roster in 2024. On April 20, he lost the title to Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41. Finn Balor and Penta were also involved in the bout.
Kevin Nash on Bron Breakker's alliance with Paul Heyman
The first night of WrestleMania 41 ended with Seth Rollins defeating CM Punk and Roman Reigns after receiving help from Paul Heyman.
With Bron Breakker now part of a group with Heyman and Rollins, Kevin Nash thinks the former NXT star's microphone skills will improve:
"The world's his, man. He's just gotta bide his time. I think that [speaking skills] will come, but I think that he's already shown that he's got the ability. Why do you put Heyman with somebody? He's your mouthpiece. Paul becomes your mouthpiece." [1:14:14 – 1:14:58]
Nash also predicted Seth Rollins' possible storyline direction ahead of SummerSlam on August 2-3.
Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.