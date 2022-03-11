"There is a feeling to it" - Bron Breakker opens up about his WWE RAW debut

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker has commented on his Monday Night RAW debut, stating that it was a great experience.

He teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa to take on The Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a tag team match on the red brand. Breakker put on an impressive performance, plus he pinned the former world champion to score a victory for his team.

Bron Breakker discussed the bout and his debut during a recent interaction with Jon Alba on the One-On-One show. He admitted that he learned a lot of things, and it was a different feeling being on the show.

"It was a great experience. I learned a ton of things. Monday night, there is a feeling to it. It’s a unique feeling, just being on Raw. It’s the biggest show. It’s crazy to think I was even part of that, to get to perform, it was such an honor for me to be there. So cool. I got to meet and talk with a ton of the superstars, they gave me all kinds of tips and helps, things they wanted to extend to me to help me be successful. It was a blast," said Breakker. (H/T Fightful)

WWE @WWE



If you haven't seen the @bronbreakkerwwe has officially arrived on #WWERaw If you haven't seen the #WWENXT Champion in action yet ... you're in for a treat right now. #NXTChampion @bronbreakkerwwe has officially arrived on #WWERaw!If you haven't seen the #WWENXT Champion in action yet ... you're in for a treat right now. https://t.co/00kcMXNvSt

Bron Breakker on the advice he received during his WWE RAW appearance

The former NXT Champion has a lot of potential, and many people believe that he could become a world champion in WWE. He has what it takes to become a massive star.

During the interview, Breakker stated that he was told to smile more during his RAW appearance.

"Probably smile more. Everyone is telling me that. It’s one of those… I’m just not sure I’ve been coached up on that thus far. It’s another thing I have to work on and figure out how to make it my own and make it unique in my own way. I got so many coaching points and things to learn from that experience. So many things I can take away to be part of that," said Breakker.

Bron Breakker recently lost the NXT Championship to Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat match at NXT Roadblock. Do you think he can win it back? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy