Bron Breakker and Penta's actions on WWE RAW confuse veteran (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker and Penta appeared on the final WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41. Both men found themselves at odds against The Judgment Day. However, it seems their actions might have confused a veteran.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, wrestling veteran and former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned the decision to book Penta to take out Breakker despite both being fan favorites in the WrestleMania feud.

"We had a Bron Breakker attacked in the back by Judgment Day (angle), of course, to set up Breakker coming out in the next match between Penta and Balor. Judgment Day came out during that match. Bron Breakker came out and laid everybody out with a double spear."

He continued:

"Then Penta laid everybody out on top of that. This is so confusing to me. They're cheering Bron, they're cheering Penta and you're going to have Bron and Penta go at it. I don't understand why are you going to fight an uphill battle, man?" [From 44:20 onwards]

Breakker was jumped by The Judgment Day before Finn Balor's match against Penta on WWE RAW. However, the Intercontinental Champion popped up during the match, prompting the referee to give a DQ win to Balor.

Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four Way match against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if the champion manages to retain his title.

