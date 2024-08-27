Bron Breakker receives major threat from popular WWE RAW star: "My daddy been whooping your daddy’s a**"

Bron Breakker has been ruling WWE RAW as the Intercontinental Champion after his monumental victory at SummerSlam 2024. The Big Bad Booty Nephew received a major threat from a superstar looking to dethrone him soon.

Jey Uso was one of the men who competed in the Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender’s Tournament on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He faced Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross in a Triple Threat Match.

The former Bloodline member defeated Kingston and Kross to progress in the tournament. He looks like a favorite to win the tournament and challenge Bron Breakker for the title.

While speaking on RAW Talk about his win, The Yeet Master talked about the history between his and Bron Breakker’s family. He sent a warning to the 26-year-old star and claimed that he would win the Intercontinental Championship when it was time.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"Man, I’m feeling good. I went there and I did what I said and said what I said and said what I did. I went out there and got the W. I told Bron [Breakker] what time it was. If he want to talk about family, that’s cool. Talk about watch my mouth, hey, Bron, my daddy been whooping your daddy’s a** since we were kids, okay. But check it out though, Uce. Ain’t gonna be no family. When it’s go time, it’s one-on-one. When it’s go time, it’s me and you, Uce. But when it’s go time, I’m gonna be the new Intercontinental Champion," Jey Uso said. [H/T Fightful]

Bron Breakker has been one of the hottest acts on RAW. WWE is looking to build him as a top force and could give him a long run with the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Superstar CM Punk believes Bron Breakker is dangerous

CM Punk has had a completely refined attitude ever since he returned to WWE. He has looked to help many young stars in the company and given them a lot of guidance.

During the Fanatics Fest NYC event, the Best in the World was asked about Bron Breakker, who is making headlines on RAW. Punk was nothing but praise for The Big Bad Booty Nephew.

"I think he’s dangerous because he’s a Steiner. The future looks bright as long as he can navigate the water and deal with all the pressure. Everybody looks at him and says the same thing, ‘Bonafide future world champion and superstar.’ That’s a lot to deal with when you’re young and first starting out. He has a good head on his shoulders. I predict good things for him," CM Punk said.

Fans would hope to see the former NXT Champion get a good run with the Intercontinental Championship and become a top name in the industry. He has all the tools to become a future world champion in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.