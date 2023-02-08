Bron Breakker reveals how he feels about his next potential title challenger in WWE

Reigning NXT Champion Bron Breakker opened up about his potential challenger and former two-time North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

For several weeks, Carmelo Hayes has been clamoring for a shot at Breakker's NXT Title. But then The Generational Talent was involved in a heated rivalry with Apollo Crews because he interfered in Hayes' path.

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker is on a roll with the NXT Title, having reigned for over 300 days. In addition, he has defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler, and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, among others.

On Saturday night at NXT Vengeance Day, Grayson Waller was added to Breaker's long list of victims. After the Steel Cage contest between Breakker and Waller, Carmelo Hayes arrived on the scene and claimed he was coming for the NXT Title after defeating Apollo Crews in a Two-out-of-Three Falls match earlier in the night.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Bron Breakker highly praised the two-time former NXT North American Champion. The champ also mentioned that he is looking forward to sharing the ring with Hayes.

"It's time. I have a lot of respect for Carmelo Hayes, and this has been a long time coming. It's time to settle the debate on who is the best," Breakker said.

Carmelo Hayes is potentially one step closer to facing Bron Breakker for the NXT title

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Hayes defeated former Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh.

Accompanied by Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes addressed his future on NXT earlier tonight. However, WWE superstar JD McDonagh cut Hayes' promo short and insulted him before challenging him to a singles match.

The match started evenly before Hayes slammed JD outside the ring. McDonagh locked in a submission before the 28-year-old countered with a scoop slam but was caught by the Liger Bomb.

Ilja Dragunov returned to WWE in the closing moments of the match and knocked Trick Williams out with an uppercut. Carmelo Hayes was stunned, but he took advantage of the distraction to get inside the cradle pin to emerge victorious.

Do you think Carmelo Hayes would challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

