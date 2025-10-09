Bron Breakker's new name officially confirmed by WWE Hall of Famer

Bron Breakker's new name has been confirmed by a WWE Hall of Famer. The Vision's powerhouse has been dominating the landscape on RAW alongside Bronson Reed.However, last week the duo showed up on SmackDown to take on Randy Orton and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in a tag team match. The contest was full of action and saw some exciting spots, and one particular moment stood out.On X/Twitter, WWE shared a clip from the match where Breakker launched himself with a shoulder tackle on Rhodes, sending him through the barricade. This drew the attention of the former NXT Champion's uncle, Scott Steiner.The Hall of Famer reposted the clip and said it only made sense while confirming a new name for his nephew.&quot;Only makes sense. He is a Genetic Freak,&quot; he wrote.You can watch the post below:Notably, the Genetic Freak nickname is commonly associated with Scott Steiner due to his impressive and chiseled physique. But it looks like he is ready to pass the mantle to Bron Breakker.The former Intercontinental Champion has been given quite a few names in WWE, such as the Bada*s of WWE and the Unpredictable Bada*s. He was also christened as the Next Big Thing by Paul Heyman on RAW back in July.Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed secured a win on SmackDownLed by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, The Vision is making its mark in WWE.During their high-profile match against The American Nightmare and Orton, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were able to secure the win.After Breakker took out Rhodes, The Viper seemed to have things under control against Aus-Zilla. However, a distraction by Paul Heyman allowed Rollins to hit a Stomp on Orton.Reed then took advantage and delivered a Tsunami to win the match for his team. Both Breakker and Reed have been touted as future stars, and their reputation seems to be growing by each passing week.