  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bron Breakker's new name officially confirmed by WWE Hall of Famer

Bron Breakker's new name officially confirmed by WWE Hall of Famer

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 09, 2025 16:03 GMT
Bron Breakker. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Bron Breakker. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Bron Breakker's new name has been confirmed by a WWE Hall of Famer. The Vision's powerhouse has been dominating the landscape on RAW alongside Bronson Reed.

Ad

However, last week the duo showed up on SmackDown to take on Randy Orton and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in a tag team match. The contest was full of action and saw some exciting spots, and one particular moment stood out.

On X/Twitter, WWE shared a clip from the match where Breakker launched himself with a shoulder tackle on Rhodes, sending him through the barricade. This drew the attention of the former NXT Champion's uncle, Scott Steiner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Hall of Famer reposted the clip and said it only made sense while confirming a new name for his nephew.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"Only makes sense. He is a Genetic Freak," he wrote.

You can watch the post below:

Ad

Notably, the Genetic Freak nickname is commonly associated with Scott Steiner due to his impressive and chiseled physique. But it looks like he is ready to pass the mantle to Bron Breakker.

The former Intercontinental Champion has been given quite a few names in WWE, such as the Bada*s of WWE and the Unpredictable Bada*s. He was also christened as the Next Big Thing by Paul Heyman on RAW back in July.

Ad

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed secured a win on SmackDown

Led by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, The Vision is making its mark in WWE.

During their high-profile match against The American Nightmare and Orton, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were able to secure the win.

After Breakker took out Rhodes, The Viper seemed to have things under control against Aus-Zilla. However, a distraction by Paul Heyman allowed Rollins to hit a Stomp on Orton.

Reed then took advantage and delivered a Tsunami to win the match for his team. Both Breakker and Reed have been touted as future stars, and their reputation seems to be growing by each passing week.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications