Bron Breakker's real-life girlfriend and fellow WWE star shares personal update

Former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker's real-life girlfriend and WWE peer, Izzi Dame, recently took to social media to share a personal update. The star uploaded several photos with Breakker.

Bron Breakker and Izzi Dame have been dating for quite some time. The two stars started their WWE careers in the company's developmental brand. Although Dame is still going strong in NXT, Breakker has made a huge name for himself on the main roster by winning the Intercontinental Championship. He is now in a stable with Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.

Izzi Dame recently took to Instagram to share a personal update with Bron Breakker. The NXT star uploaded several photos with Breakker from this past weekend. She also sent a two-word message in her post's caption.

"Weekend away🧡🤠," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below.

WWE star Bron Breakker talked about his alliance with Seth Rollins

During a recent edition of the Six Feet Under with The Undertaker podcast, Bron Breakker said he felt humbled by the alliance with Seth Rollins and was thankful to be in that position.

Breakker admitted that it was a huge opportunity for him, and it might be the only "big chance" he would get to take his character to new heights in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Yeah. I'm very humbled by it. I'm very thankful to, you know, be in this position, because I know how big of an opportunity that it is. This might be the only big, big chance like this. I mean, some people never," Breakker said.

Bron Breakker will be in action against Sami Zayn on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. His teammates, Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins, will also wrestle on the show against Jey Uso and Penta, respectively.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for all three stars' matches on the red brand's show.

