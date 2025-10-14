Bron Breakker's Uncle Scott Steiner Teases Huge Return & Reacts To Turn On Seth Rollins

Scott Steiner may be about to return to help Bron Breakker. The WWE Hall of Famer is certainly teasing it.Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins on WWE RAW last night. The star's turn came out of nowhere after Rollins had been praising both him and Bronson Reed as the future of the company for the whole night. Unfortunately, at the end of the night, when it looked like everything was already done and the Vision was standing strong over everyone else, Bron Breakker did the unthinkable and turned on Rollins. He hit him with a huge spear. He then spoke to Bronson Reed and made the star hit their faction leader with a Tsunami.While there was a lot of shock surrounding it, Scott Steiner, Breakker's uncle, teased a return by reacting to it. He said that he approved of it, indicating he felt that it was the right move for the young star. With Rollins potentially having to give up the title, Breakker may want that as well.&quot;Big Poppa Pump approved.&quot;Scott Steiner talked about where Bron Breakker's loyalty layHe then went on to do his Steiner maths and break it down for everyone, saying that Rollins had not calculated the betrayal quotient. He again hinted that this was about family when saying that Breakker's loyalty lay in family bloodlines.He went on to say that Breakker was not there as backup; he was there to take over everything.&quot;So let me break it down for all you dummies that don’t understand what just happened….. You take Seth Rollins — the so-called “Visionary” — and you put him in a ring with Bron Breakker, a Genetic Freak. But what Seth didn’t calculate… was the betrayal quotient. Now let’s do the math: Seth thought he had a 100% chance of survival with Bron at his side… But what he didn’t know is that Bron’s got 66 2/3% loyalty when you factor in family bloodlines, and the other 33 1/3% is PURE RAGE. So now Seth’s sitting there, asking “WHYYYY?” I’ll TELL YA WHY! Because Bron Breakker’s not here to play backup. He’s here to take over! He’s the dog-faced destroyer, and now the leash is OFF. So Seth… You took your eye off the math… You had a 141 2/3% chance of getting BETRAYED… And now you’re just another statistic in the Steiner Equation of Pain&quot;Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner @ScottSteinerLINKSo let me break it down for all you dummies that don’t understand what just happened….. You take Seth Rollins — the so-called “Visionary” — and you put him in a ring with Bron Breakker, a Genetic Freak. But what Seth didn’t calculate… was the betrayal quotient. Now let’s doIt remains to be seen what happens should Steiner arrive in WWE and how Paul Heyman will react. Several plans appear to have been canceled.