Bron Breakker sets his sights on 38-year-old WWE star after moving to SmackDown

Bron Breakker is one of the most popular young talents in WWE today. The 26-year-old hails from one of the most notable wrestling families, the Steiners. While Bron presently holds the NXT Tag Team Championship with Baron Corbin, he recently signed an exclusive contract with SmackDown.

On the recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Breakker expressed his true feelings regarding the Friday night show. He praised General Manager Aldis before mentioning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

According to the former NXT Champion, the "top of the industry" is on SmackDown. Henceforth, he hopes to build his legacy on the blue brand:

"I just really like how they do business. To be honest with you, Nick is a great general manager. That's where the top of the industry is, you know? Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion. It's just something I'm very excited to be part of, and I just can't wait to make a name for myself, continue my legacy, and build upon it thus far. I'm excited!" said Bron Breakker. [From 39:50 to 40:20]

While Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes, a future showdown with Bron Breakker is highly likely, based on a recent report.

Bron Breakker hails Tommaso Ciampa as his mentor

On the Stick to Wrestling podcast before moving to the main roster, Bron Breakker spoke highly of Tommaso Ciampa.

The former NXT Champion revealed that Ciampa gave him tips and tricks in the wrestling business when he did not know much, adding that he has massive respect for the RAW Superstar.

"I loved working with Tommaso [Ciampa]. Tommaso’s a freaking awesome dude! Awesome wrestler, sports entertainer. I mean, from top to bottom, I have the utmost respect for him. He did a lot for me. I had to face him and go into a story and stuff with him during a time when I did not know a lot at all about this industry, this business, and he was kind of like my mentor during that time," Breakker said.

As of this writing, neither Bron Breakker nor Baron Corbin have been booked for WrestleMania XL. However, the show is still a few weeks away. Moreover, NXT Stand & Deliver is happening on the same weekend. One can safely assume that the NXT Tag Team Champions will be part of The Show of Shows.

