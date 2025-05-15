Bron Breakker spotted with 29-year-old WWE star; Seth Rollins' faction has a new member?

Seth Rollins has created a faction to be reckoned with, as he has Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman by his side. However, as the weeks have gone by, it has become clear that they need another member, and recently, Breakker was spotted with a 29-year-old WWE star who could fit in perfectly.

Ad

The 29-year-old star in question is actually very good friends with Bron Breakker and is none other than the Don of NXT, Tony D'Angelo. The former North American Champion is currently embroiled in a feud with his former "underboss", Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

However, that hasn't prevented him from taking some time out for himself. So, with that time, he chose to hang out with Bron Breakker, and the two decided to go on a fishing trip. Breakker shared a picture of them holding up some fish together on his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

From what can be seen, the 27-year-old claims to have come out on top in a friendly competition, as is indicated by him holding up two fish while Tony D'Angelo only has one.

Check out his story here.

Breakker clearly won his fishing competition with Tony D'Angelo [Image credits: Breakker's Instagram]

This is clearly a case of two friends just hanging out, but given the turmoil within the D'Angelo Family right now, perhaps their friendship can be played out on the screen. The Don could approach Seth Rollins for help and form an alliance with him, spreading The Visionary's influence to NXT, but that is just speculation.

Ad

Bron Breakker will face Jey Uso next week in a non-title match

As things stand, Bron Breakker is serving as the "enforcer" or "dog" in Seth Rollins' new faction. His job seems to be to pave the way for Rollins to establish himself as the future of the industry, and to do it in the most brutal way possible.

Ad

This brutality was on display this week, as he laid out the World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso, backstage. This forced Adam Pearce's hand, as he made a non-title match between Breakker and Uso official for next week.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this throwback to their feud for the Intercontinental Championship last year. Will Breakker come out on top? Or, will it be Uso? Will Rollins find a way to get involved? All will be answered next week on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More