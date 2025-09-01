Bronson Reed breaks silence after getting Roman Reigns hospitalized at Clash in Paris 2025 

Even though Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, it was the latter, alongside his The Vision stablemates, who had the last laugh. Reed has broken his silence after he and Breakker viciously attacked the Original Tribal Chief, which led to his hospitalization.Reigns got his stolen shoes back from Bronson Reed after defeating him in the show's opening contest. However, when he was celebrating the win, Bron Breakker showed up. Reed and Breakker then unleashed a heinous beatdown, which got so bad that the former Bloodline leader had to be stretchered out.RAW's backstage interviewer, Cathy Kelley, recently updated that Reigns would be getting MRI and X-rays done to assess his condition. Reed has now taken to his X account to issue a response following the events at Clash in Paris 2025.Check it out here:&quot;SAY MY NAME WITH RESPECT!&quot; Bronson Reed tweeted.Fans can expect to get a clear picture of what WWE has in store for Reigns at the upcoming episode of RAW.Roman Reigns could be away to fulfill his acting commitmentsSoon after the angle of Roman Reigns being beaten up at Clash in Paris 2025, people started predicting whether he was going on another hiatus from WWE. Fightful Select soon released a report suggesting that Reigns could be away from TV to shoot for the upcoming Street Fighter movie filming in Australia.For those unaware, even Cody Rhodes is cast in the movie, and he's already down under to shoot his scenes. The upcoming film marks another high-profile addition to Reigns' burgeoning Hollywood career, as he was even seen in the recent Eddie Murphy comedy, The Pickup, albeit in a cameo appearance.Despite more acting offers coming his way, Roman Reigns recently made it clear that he doesn't intend to leave WWE and wanted to balance both careers at once, saying he wanted to headline both movies and premium live events.