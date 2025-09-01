Bronson Reed breaks silence after getting Roman Reigns hospitalized at Clash in Paris 2025 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 01, 2025 01:23 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Even though Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, it was the latter, alongside his The Vision stablemates, who had the last laugh. Reed has broken his silence after he and Breakker viciously attacked the Original Tribal Chief, which led to his hospitalization.

Reigns got his stolen shoes back from Bronson Reed after defeating him in the show's opening contest. However, when he was celebrating the win, Bron Breakker showed up. Reed and Breakker then unleashed a heinous beatdown, which got so bad that the former Bloodline leader had to be stretchered out.

RAW's backstage interviewer, Cathy Kelley, recently updated that Reigns would be getting MRI and X-rays done to assess his condition. Reed has now taken to his X account to issue a response following the events at Clash in Paris 2025.

Check it out here:

"SAY MY NAME WITH RESPECT!" Bronson Reed tweeted.
Fans can expect to get a clear picture of what WWE has in store for Reigns at the upcoming episode of RAW.

Roman Reigns could be away to fulfill his acting commitments

Soon after the angle of Roman Reigns being beaten up at Clash in Paris 2025, people started predicting whether he was going on another hiatus from WWE. Fightful Select soon released a report suggesting that Reigns could be away from TV to shoot for the upcoming Street Fighter movie filming in Australia.

For those unaware, even Cody Rhodes is cast in the movie, and he's already down under to shoot his scenes. The upcoming film marks another high-profile addition to Reigns' burgeoning Hollywood career, as he was even seen in the recent Eddie Murphy comedy, The Pickup, albeit in a cameo appearance.

Despite more acting offers coming his way, Roman Reigns recently made it clear that he doesn't intend to leave WWE and wanted to balance both careers at once, saying he wanted to headline both movies and premium live events.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
