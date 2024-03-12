Bronson Reed claims celebrity could be watching major WWE RAW match

Bronson Reed has revealed that he is hoping a major celebrity will be tuning in to watch the high-stakes Gauntlet Match tonight on WWE RAW. Six WWE Superstars will compete in a Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther's opponent for WrestleMania 40.

Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, JD McDonagh, and Bronson Reed will duke it out tonight on the red brand. The winner will go on to challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship at the biggest show of the year next month. Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Big Bronson Reed took to social media ahead of tonight's show to send a message to Megan Thee Stallion. He stated that he hopes the rapper is in attendance for the show tonight and watches him emerge victorious in the Gauntlet Match.

"We're I'm Houston! I hope @theestallion comes thru and watches me beat these chumps in the gauntlet match tonight! #WWERaw," he wrote.

WWE RAW star Bronson Reed claims he has unfinished business with Gunther

Bronson Reed has claimed he wants another opportunity against Gunther because he has unfinished business with the Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024, the RAW star stated that there are many superstars he would like to face in a match. He mentioned the Intercontinental Champion by name and noted that he has unfinished business with the veteran.

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the Intercontinental Champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event." [0:24 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Bronson Reed was not in action at Elimination Chamber 2024 due to the birth of his child. Only time will tell if the big man can win the Gauntlet Match tonight and earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40.