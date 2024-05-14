Bronson Reed gives WWE star harsh advice following embarrassing moment on RAW

Bronson Reed has given a WWE RAW star some harsh advice after he was publicly embarrassed last night on the red brand. The former NXT North American Champion demolished Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa in a singles match on the recent edition of the company's flagship show.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn made quick work of Otis last night on the red brand. Following the match, Chad Gable got in his teammate's face on the entrance ramp and blamed him for the loss. Gable then slapped the heavyweight in the face as the crowd booed. The WWE Universe appeared to get behind the former Money in the Bank winner, but he ignored their reaction and walked away with Gable.

The promotion's official X account (formerly Twitter) asked fans what advice they would give to Otis following the embarrassing moment last night on RAW.

Bronson Reed responded to the question and had some harsh advice for the veteran. He suggested that Otis "grow a pair" as seen in his post below.

Former WWE writer wants the promotion to bring back old stipulation following Bronson Reed's match

Last October, Gunther defeated Bronson Reed on WWE RAW to retain his Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General was finally dethroned at WrestleMania XL by Sami Zayn, ending his title reign at 666 days.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that Reed's loss to Gunther did nothing for the big man. He suggested the company bring back the time-limit draw to protect talent from being handed a loss.

"So they have the match tonight with Gunther and Bronson, right and Gunther goes over. Bro, bring back the time limit. Have these guys go to a 10-minute draw that's an absolute battle. Every time you have a match, you gotta say, what did it do for this guy and what did it do for that guy? What did that match do for Bronson Reed? Somebody please tell me. Zero!" said Russo. [From 07:26 to 07:29]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Bronson Reed recently disclosed that he has unfinished business with Gunther. Only time will tell if the RAW star can capture the Intercontinental Championship later this month at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

