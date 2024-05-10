Bronson Reed reacts to recent comments mocking WWE

The WWE Universe is buzzing after a wrestler fired a major shot at the biggest pro wrestling company in the world. Now Bronson Reed has publicly defended his employer amid the viral discussion.

Gabe Kidd is a member of The Bullet Club. The UK grappler has been with NJPW since 2020 and trained at the New Japan L.A. Dojo. He appeared on CBS News in Los Angeles to promote his No Rope Last Man Standing match at NJPW Resurgence against Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston.

Kidd made a controversial comment and said that fans should watch WWE if they like theater. He also went on to blast AEW and praised NJPW. Big Bronson Reed took to X (formerly Twitter) today to seemingly respond to The Young Bull. While the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner did not directly respond to Kidd's video, he did brag about how well the so-called theater pays.

"Man, theater pays good [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]," Bronson Reed wrote.

Expand Tweet

Kidd has not publicly responded to Reed as of this writing. Bronson is set for a big match at the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday, May 25 as he and Chad Gable will challenge the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat match for the title.

Bronson Reed warns WWE fans

World Wrestling Entertainment has millions of fans around the world, and unfortunately, some of them cross the line occasionally.

WWE Superstars have taken to social media to address everything from imposters to stalkers, and even autograph hunters. Bronson Reed recently took to X to warn fans about sending fan mails to his home. He noted that such mails could be sent to the company HQ or the Performance Center.

"Sending fan mail to my home address is a big NO NO. I will not respond, and I find it an invasion of privacy. My home is for my family! Send fan mail to WWE headquarters or to the PC," Bronson Reed wrote.

Expand Tweet

Reed's stance on his home and privacy seems perfectly understandable, especially considering how he and his wife Paige welcomed their first child in late February. Reed and his wife are high school sweethearts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback